Watch: AEW Announces Change to Revolution Card Due to Injury

AEW's Revolution pay-per-view is just a few hours away, and the card is already getting a bit of a change. It had been hinted at during this week's Dynamite that Rebel, Dr. Britt Baker's assistant, was injured after being attacked by Nyla Rose and might be unable to compete in The Buy-In's tag match against Thunder Rosa and Riho. Baker appeared alongside Tony Schiavone in a backstage interview segment on Sunday to confirm Reba wasn't cleared (via a doctor's note she personally wrote), and declared she needed a new tag partner.

No word on who that tag partner will be, though the most popular theories are former WWE star Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) and Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion Deonna Purazzo. AEW president Tony Khan openly admitted in a recent interview that he was interested in Trinidad, who was fired by WWE back in November and had her 90-day "No Compete" clause expire in mid-Feburary.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS FOR THE BUY-IN🚨

Reba is out! Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. needs a replacement partner for her tag-team match for the buy-in. Who do you think will be her replacement.

Watch the #AEWRevolution Buy-In FREE at 7:30pm EST on our youtube channel - https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/fclyRycSGG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2021

"Isn't she on a 90-day non-compete? I think she was on a non-compete last time I checked, so I've been waiting for that," Khan said while on Wrestling Observer Radio. "I don't talk to people when they have a non-compete. If it expired, it must have just expired. I don't know the exact details on that, but I've been waiting on the non-compete to expire to even think about it, then we got in the Women's Eliminator, so I have to check the math and see if she's expired, but I'm not sure. We've been pretty busy with this tournament, when we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view...I'd be interested to see where she's at"

