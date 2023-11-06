Ric Flair Would "Love" Woo-Off Sequel With Jay Lethal in AEW (Exclusive)

Ric Flair is All Elite. The Nature Boy made his AEW debut this past October, surprising Sting by announcing he will be by his side throughout his current retirement tour. While Flair has just had the one segment in AEW thus far, he is scheduled to be at AEW Full Gear later this month and noted his desire to attend AEW Revolution next spring, the site of Sting's final match. While all of this indicated that Flair's AEW tenure would just be tied to Sting, things changed when AEW announced that they had signed the 16-time world champion to a multi-year contract.

Ric Flair Wants Another Woo-Off With Jay Lethal

The Nature Boy already has plenty of segment ideas for his AEW run.

When asked by ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley if another "woo-off" with Jay Lethal is on the table, Ric Flair responded enthusiastically.

"Oh, I'd love it. I'm a big fan of Jay," Flair said. "He and [Jeff] Jarrett owe me money! After the last match, [Jarrett] got hired by AEW. What the hell? I should get ten percent of their money (laughs). They're great together. I'm happy for Jeff and I think the world of Jay Lethal, he's one of the most entertaining people in the world. He can do me and ["Macho Man" Randy] Savage better than we could do ourselves."

Lethal and Jarrett's history with Flair dates back years, but their most recent in-ring interaction came in Summer 2022. At Ric Flair's Last Match, a one-off pay-per-view special that was headlined by Flair teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face that aforementioned duo.

That "woo-off" is one of TNA's most famous segments. The moment came during a 2010 episode of TNA iMPACT! when a young Lethal confronted Flair and his stable at the time. Lethal impersonated The Nature Boy, leading to complete pandemonium breaking out. Lethal and Flair traded Flair-isms back and forth until they eventually just screamed "Wooooo!" at one another.

Flair reflected on that original segment, revealing that there were no rehearsals beforehand.

"I'm not a rehearse guy. I got to hear the crowd. You got to remember we're at [Universal Studios], right?" Flair said, pointing to the fact that TNA iMPACT! taped its weekly television from the Orlando-based tourist spot. "It's not like you're in a hometown crowd. You're not going to get the expected reaction. There's people that are buying a ticket like anything else, to go to an event. It was great and I just think the world of Jay. On top of that, he's one of the most underestimated performers in the business. He's really good."