AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Booked for Massive Impact World Championship Match at Rebellion 2021

Scott D'Amore closed out this week's Impact Wrestling with two major announcements. The first is that Impact World Champion Rich Swann and TNA World Heavyweight Championship Moose (who recently saw his title reinstated as an official championship) will battle in a title unification match at the Sacrifice pay-per-view this Saturday night. But that's not all — the winner will get to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Title vs. Title Match at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24.

The episode closed with Don Callis being shown backstage, telling Omega the news over the phone while saying everything was going according to their plan.

.@ScottDAmore has announced that @GottaGetSwann and @TheMooseNation will UNIFY the IMPACT World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships SATURDAY at #Sacrifice! The winner will then face @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX in a TITLE VS TITLE match at Rebellion on April 24th! pic.twitter.com/7mFxoIDAdq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021

Omega made his surprise arrival in Impact Wrestling back in December, teasing the idea that he wanted to start collecting championships from other companies. He then teamed with The Good Brothers in a six-man tag match at Hard to Kill, beating Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin by hitting the One-Winged Angel on Swann.

"The Cleaner" beat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship back at the "Winter is Coming" special in December thanks to an assist from Callis. He's since successfully defended it against Rey Fenix and in a rematch with Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch this past Sunday at Revolution. A win in Impact would make him a triple champion, as he also holds the AAA Mega Championship for the Lucha Libre AAA promotion down in Mexico.

"As a child, I considered myself a bit of a hobbyist. I was a collector," Omega explained to Don Callis when he first arrived in Impact. "Well I had to quit. You know why? Because no matter how much money I spent, no matter how many rare comic books I collected, I could never get the most rarest, the most valuable prizes in the comic book industry. Now I found a new hobby and I found the most valuable prize of them all. The Action Comics No. 1. And hell, I don't mind if I add X-Men No. 1 to my collection, the AAA title. I don't mind if I add a Spider-Man No. 1 to my collection. Who knows, maybe that's the Impact Championship? You guys have got a great champion right?"

