Did Saraya Confirm If She's Cleared to Wrestle in Her First AEW Promo

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) cut her first promo as a member of the AEW roster on this week's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, she did not clarify whether or not she has been cleared to compete in the ring. The former Divas Champion started off her promo by saying that she is "damaged, but not broken," then declared she was going to be the "revolution" that would spark change in the AEW Women's Division. She was joined in the ring by babyfaces like Toni Storm, Athena, Skye Blue and Willow Nightengale, only to be interrupted by Britt Baker's crew and Penelope Ford. The two sides exchanged insults before Saraya confirmed that, per Tony Khan, tonight's Interim AEW Women's World Championship match between Storm and Serena Deeb would be a Lumberjack Match.

Saraya was on the commentary throughout the bout, which saw Storm retain with an Avalanche Storm Zero piledriver. The segment ended without Saraya confirming whether or not she'd be getting back in the ring.

The former WWE star had to initially retire from pro wrestling due to a serious neck injury in 2018 but would remain with WWE as an onscreen presence for several years. She has since indicated in various interviews and Twitch streams that she wants to compete again.

"I'm appreciative of WWE," Paige said on a stream back in June, adding she was "1000 percent sure" she could compete again. "I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is."

"WWE doesn't want to re-sign me. It's not my decision. I don't want anyone to think it was my decision to walk away," she added. "...They weren't using me to my full potential, that's for sure. It's fair. Why do they [need to] employ me to not do very much for them. There is opportunities I could have done. I think they just want to focus on people who are wrestling."

Fightful Select reported earlier today that Saraya signed a three-year deal with the promotion and her agreed salary seems to indicate she'll wrestle. But stay tuned for more updates!