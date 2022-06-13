Paige Explains Why She's Leaving WWE

✖

Paige broke the news on Friday that her WWE contract would be expiring on July 7 and that she would be leaving the company. The former Divas Champion, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, initially signed a developmental contract with WWE back in late 2011 and would wrestle in Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT before jumping to the main roster in April 2014. Unfortunately, her in-ring career would be cut tragically short as a number of neck injuries resulting in doctors telling her that she would no longer be cleared to compete.

She announced her retirement in April 2018 but would stick around as an onscreen presence for several years as the general manager of SmackDown, the manager for the Kabuki Warriors and a panelist on WWE Backstage. Those appearances became noticeably less frequent starting in 2020.

"The Anti-Diva" later took to Twitch to further explain the situation, admitting that the decision for her to leave was WWE's decision. She noted that she had reached out to the company previously about signing a new deal but that they were slow to respond. While frustrated, she said she understood their decision.

"I'm appreciative of WWE," Paige said (h/t Wrestling Observer). "I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is."

"WWE doesn't want to re-sign me. It's not my decision. I don't want anyone to think it was my decision to walk away," she added.

Paige later said, "They weren't using me to my full potential, that's for sure. It's fair. Why do they [need to] employ me to not do very much for them. There is opportunities I could have done. I think they just want to focus on people who are wrestling."

The 29-year-old said she felt "1000%" sure that she could step back in the ring and compete again. She won't have to wait out a 90-day no-compete clause when her contract ends, as that only applies to wrestlers who are released. Stay tuned for more details on Paige's future as they become available!