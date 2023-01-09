AEW Star Breaks Silence on Sasha Banks Rumors

Sasha Banks has returned to professional wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Moné, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In the subsequent days it was confirmed that Moné will challenge Kairi for her championship next month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. While that title bout is slated as her first match back as of now, another upcoming contest could end up being home to Moné's in-ring return.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite currently has Saraya tagging with Toni Storm to face AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD. That said, Storm's spot in the match was originally a mystery slot, and many have speculated that her inclusion in the tag bout is no more than a red herring.

While word on Moné's possible AEW debut has been completely quiet, one AEW talent has broken the silence.

"I think she'd be a tremendous asset to any company," AEW's Paul Wight told TMZ Sports. "She's a star and has an incredible fan following. Any company would be glad to have her. For a long time, everyone got spoiled because there was one company to work for. Now there are multiple viable companies again to work for."

Their paths never truly crossed, but Wight and Moné worked for WWE as Big Show and Sasha Banks for nearly a decade together. By the time Banks had reached the main roster, Show had transitioned to a part-time schedule, only working a handful of matches every year.

Current reports have expressed doubt in Moné working with AEW due to the contract situation. It has been noted that most AEW deals are a minimum of three years, and it's unlikely that Moné would lock herself into a long-term commitment like that.

That said, AEW has never been shy about bringing in talent for one-off appearances. Impact Wrestling's Motor City Machine Guns, GCW's Mance Warner, NJPW's Will Ospreay and more have all competed inside an All Elite ring without being on Tony Khan's payroll.

