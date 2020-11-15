AEW Star Brodie Lee Reportedly Injured

✖

Brodie Lee dropped the TNT Championship back to Cody Rhodes on the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite in a violent Dog Collar Match. Since then, Lee hasn't appeared on AEW programming and even stopped popping up on Being The Elite with The Dark Order. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer shed some light on the situation on his website's forum over the weekend, explaining that Lee is dealing with a possible ankle injury.

With Lee gone, Rhodes retained the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy twice before losing the title to Darby Allin at last weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view. Lee even stopped doing his daily "You know what that means" tweets after his loss.

Much respect to Cody Rhodes. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 8, 2020

He also admitted on an episode of AEW Unrestricted that he wasn't originally booked to hold the TNT title.

"I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I don't know much, I'm not privy into the ins and outs, the nuts and bolts of it all, probably because I don't want to be because if I have a thought in my head, I'll quickly become married to it and then if something changes, I go insane. I try not to know too much and I kind of just live in the moment. I learned my lesson the hard way over many, many years, so I try to stay level-headed and not get too much information and receive things as they are presented to me. The match itself was presented to me like a week or two before it even happened, so I just wanted to train and look the part and do whatever is asked of me."

In the same interview, Lee addressed the comparisons fans kept making between his character and the real-life personality of Vince McMahon.

"The Vince McMahon comparisons flew! That's all people talked about the first 3 to 4 weeks of my AEW career, and that became I think detrimental to me, and I didn't like it," lee said. "I didn't want it. So I tried to get away from the stuff that they were saying, so as opposed to a multi-colored suit, I now went with a full tailored, to me that I don't think looks like a Vince McMahon or anybody else. This is my bi-monthly routine now is to go get a suit made, and I love it."