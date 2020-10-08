Cody Rhodes Wins Back the AEW TNT Champioship in a Violent Dog Collar Match

✖

Cody Rhodes became a two-time AEW TNT Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite when he defeated Brodie Lee in a hellacious Dog Collar Match. After busting each other open with the metal chain, Rhodes took the advantage when he countered Lee's Discus Lariat with Dustin Rhodes' Final Cut finisher. He then wrapped the chain repeatedly around Lee's faces, punched him repeatedly and nailed his Cross Rhodes for a second time to pick up the win.

In his post-show interview Rhodes said that despite his change in appearance, he's not turning his back on the fans. He then issued an open challenge for next week's anniversary episode, which was answered by "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy.

