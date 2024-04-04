AEW Dynamite Sets First Finalist for Tag Team Championship Tournament

All Elite Wrestling will crown new World Tag Team Champions at AEW Dynasty later this month, and now we know the first team competing for the gold. At AEW Revolution back in March, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson — better known as the Young Bucks — came up short in their quest to become the company's first three-time World Tag Team Champions. They were defeated by the team of Sting and Darby Allin in what was Sting's final match as a professional wrestler. The titles have since been vacated and the Young Bucks will now get a chance at redemption.

During Wednesday night's new edition of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks faced off against Best Friends Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in the first semifinal match of the tag team tournament. With a shot at the title on the line, the Bucks threw everything they could at the Best Friends, particularly at Orange Cassidy, who dealt with several different injuries during his long reign as AEW International Champion.

The Best Friends weathered the storm for quite a while, and it even appeared as though they had an opportunity to come out on top, but the Young Bucks eventually prevailed. Beretta was pinned for a three-count — with his mom watching from ringside — and the Bucks moved on to the final match at Dynasty. In perhaps the most shocking moment of the night, Beretta turned on Cassidy after the match, attacking him from behind and walking out on the Best Friends.

Now the big question becomes who will end up facing the Bucks at Dynasty on April 21st. The second semifinal match for the tag team tournament won't take place until AEW Collision on Saturday night. That match will see FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) take on Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) for the final spot in the championship bout.

Should FTR win, the matchup against the Young Bucks at Dynasty becomes one that will guarantee history for AEW, regardless of who comes out on top. Like the Young Bucks, FTR has also held the AEW World Tag Team Championships twice. That means whoever wins will become the title's first three-time holder. FTR is one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history, but it wouldn't be wise to write off Top Flight, an exciting young team that's definitely on the rise.

