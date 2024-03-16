AEW Announces Bracket for Tag Team Title Tournament

At AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby retained the World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks, meaning that Sting retired with the belt in his final match. At the media scrum following the pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that they would be conducting a tag team tournament to crown the new champions. The finals of the tournament will take place in April at the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

AEW has announced the field for the tournament which includes three former Tag Team Champions in the Young Bucks, FTR, and Ricky Starks and Big Bill. The Best Friends, who have been around since AEW's inception, will also compete alongside House of Black, Infantry, Top Flight, and the Don Callis Family. The Undisputed Kingdom will look to add even more gold to their stable as Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are the current ROH Tag Team Champions while Roderick Strong is the new International Champion.

Interestingly, there are two "Wild Card" matchups that will take place. The first will be the winner of Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta) vs. The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher) to go up against The Undisputed Kingdom. The second Wild Card matchup will be determined by the winner of Infantry vs. House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews). The winner of that match will face former two-time AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

The #AEW World Tag Team Tournament Brackets have been released!



TOMORROW on #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT, a Wild Card Match between House Of Black vs. The Infantry will go down!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@BrodyXKing | @snm_buddy | @shawndean773 | @carliebravo pic.twitter.com/V045a1UlrZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2024

What is AEW Dynasty?

AEW Dynasty is the latest pay-per-view event that will be put on by AEW. Looking to maximize their yearly schedule, Dynasty will take up the April slot. In 2023, AEW had its largest expansion yet with the inclusion of the record-breaking AEW All In event last August, AEW Worlds End in December, and AEW WrestleDream in October.

The event was announced during AEW Revolution and has already sold over 5,000 tickets with a little over a month until showtime, according to WrestleTix. AEW Dynasty will helm from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO on April 21. So far, the only confirmed match aside from the tag team tournament finals is Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson, a dream match in the making.

