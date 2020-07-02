Watch: Taz Takes a Shot at the WWE Performance Center's Coronavirus Outbreak During Fyter Fest

AEW broke the news on Wednesday night that, due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus, the Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage AEW World Championship match would be delayed until the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, now named Fight for the Fallen. Taz and Brian Cage came out afterwards to cut a promo on the announcement, and the former WWE announcer decided to take a shot at his old company. For those who missed it, multiple WWE employees and wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the WWE Performance Center, including Moxley's wife Renee Young. Only Young, Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton and Jamie Noble have confirmed to have the virus, though the cases could reportedly be as high as two dozen (and WWE has reportedly told wrestlers not to say if they have the virus, meaning the actual total is unknown).

The commentary team explained that, as a precaution, Moxley would stay home even though he hasn't tested positive for the virus.

Taz takes a shot at WWE's Covid-19 response:

"And if you decided to get your ass here to work next week, you would get tested again here in AEW. Because Jon, as you know, we don't run a sloppy shop."

Here are the results from Night One of Fyter Fest:

Jurassic Express def. MJF and Wardlow

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Penelope Ford

AEW TNT Championship: Cody def. Jake Hager

Private Party def. Santana & Ortiz

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page def. The Best Friends

AEW also announced during the show that a tag title match would replace Moxley vs. Cage.

Here is the updated card for Night Two:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBA

Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

