Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage AEW World Championship Match Delayed Until Fight For the Fallen

AEW's Fyter Fest event was supposed to see Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage. Unfortunately due to outside circumstances, the match has been pushed from the July 8 episode of AEW Dynamite to the July 15 episode, dubbed Fight for the Fallen. Last week Moxley's wife Renee Young announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and while Moxley has reportedly tested negative for the virus twice both he and the company wanted to take precautions and have him stay home.

Shortly after the announcement Tazz and Cage appeared in the ring. Tazz cut a promo saying that Moxley was hiding behind the virus, and the only thing he was sick was was "a case of the chickens—s."

