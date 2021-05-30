AEW: Wrestling World Argues Over Tony Khan's Promo Directed at WWE
AEW president Tony Khan rocked the wrestling world with his promo directed at WWE on Friday night, and fans and wrestlers alike are still arguing over the video's merit. In case you missed it, news dropped earlier that day via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were in talks back in March about developing an exclusive partnership that would let certain WWE wrestlers perform for Japan's No. 1 promotion and vice-versa. Khan, playing up the maniacal owner character he's developed on Impact Wrestling, openly mocked WWE, bragged about his future plans with New Japan and even called out WWE president Nick Khan by addressing how they share the same last name.
Some loved the promo, while others argued that it made AEW look immature. You can see some the reactions below, but tell us what you think about the promo down in the comments!
Ahead of tonight’s Live #AEWDynamite at 10pm ET/9pm CT, and #AEWDoN on ppv Sunday, AEW Owner/President @TonyKhan, aka the Forbidden Door, addressed rumors of a relationship between @WWE & @njpwglobal, + what this means to @AEW! Watch Dynamite tonight LIVE coming up on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/atFTSrvyqZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
From The Other Tony
If anyone watches this video and still claims that @TonyKhan can’t do promos, then you know that that person is full of shit. (That was one take btw!) watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT tonight at 10pm ET/9 c, the fans are back here tonight + it’s #DoubleorNothing on ppv this Sunday! https://t.co/Da2FTasovF— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) May 29, 2021
Let's Have Some Fun
When Tony Khan wears sunglasses and dorkily cuts a promo on WWE, it’s awesome. When HHH calls AEW a “pissant company” at the HOF, it’s awesome. It’s ALL awesome. Both fanbases need to remove the sticks from their asses and have some goddamn fun for once in their shitty lives.— Greg Morgan (@GoodMicWork) May 30, 2021
With Extra Sass
Tony Khan goes in on Nick Khan and the rumoured WWE/NJPW talks.
“There’s only room for one Khan in the wrestling business.”
I enjoy Tony being so extra 😂 good fun. pic.twitter.com/I0FcUfmoQo— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 29, 2021
Taz Speaks
Nope. I didn’t think that either in the mid to late 90’s when guys like Paul E., Eric B & VKM where loudly & proudly putting over their own companies (and ripping their competition) on their individual TV shows. It was “cool” back than but today some fans get offended. 🙄 https://t.co/qHcfCrpvAP— taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 29, 2021
Joyless
The people who don’t like things like Tony Khan calling out Nick Khan over New Japan or Cody breaking a throne with a sledgehammer are joyless boring dorks who should never be listened to.— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) May 29, 2021
Brother!
Tony Khan Addressing the WWE-NJPW relationship reports circa 2021. pic.twitter.com/1duocFfGvH— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) May 29, 2021
Banter
.@TonyKhan going in on Nick Khan is the good, over the top interpromotional banter we need pic.twitter.com/19Fd5Y46kK— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) May 29, 2021