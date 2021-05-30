AEW: Wrestling World Argues Over Tony Khan's Promo Directed at WWE

AEW president Tony Khan rocked the wrestling world with his promo directed at WWE on Friday night, and fans and wrestlers alike are still arguing over the video's merit. In case you missed it, news dropped earlier that day via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were in talks back in March about developing an exclusive partnership that would let certain WWE wrestlers perform for Japan's No. 1 promotion and vice-versa. Khan, playing up the maniacal owner character he's developed on Impact Wrestling, openly mocked WWE, bragged about his future plans with New Japan and even called out WWE president Nick Khan by addressing how they share the same last name.

Some loved the promo, while others argued that it made AEW look immature. You can see some the reactions below, but tell us what you think about the promo down in the comments!