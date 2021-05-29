AEW's Tony Khan Addresses WWE and New Japan Partnership Reports: "Only Room for One Khan"

✖

All Elite Wrestling's Tony Khan addressed the new reports of a potential WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling partnership with a new promo stating there's "only room for one Khan." Ahead of AEW Dynamite's final show before Double or Nothing (following its bump from Wednesday, May 26th), Tony Khan took to Twitter to address the new reports of WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling potentially working with one another exclusively. As AEW fans have seen in the past few months, AEW has already begun working with New Japan in some ways before these reports started popping up.

Dave Meltzer reported for The Wrestling Observer that WWE President Nick Khan had been in talks with New Japan to become the Western exclusive partner for the company that would apparently include WWE sending talent to Japan and vice versa. Given AEW's past relationship with New Japan (and especially so during the pandemic), Khan took to AEW's Twitter to address the reports:

Ahead of tonight’s Live #AEWDynamite at 10pm ET/9pm CT, and #AEWDoN on ppv Sunday, AEW Owner/President @TonyKhan, aka the Forbidden Door, addressed rumors of a relationship between @WWE & @njpwglobal, + what this means to @AEW! Watch Dynamite tonight LIVE coming up on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/atFTSrvyqZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

Talking through his persona of "The Forbidden Door" (calling attention to the crossing over between major promotions like this), Khan had the following to say about the WWE and New Japan reports (as transcribed by Fightful.com), "I just wanted to address, as the Forbidden Door, that New Japan Pro-Wrestling has apparently had talks with WWE's President Nick Khan. Well, Nick, if you've been talking to New Japan for two months, you've gotten a lot done."

Continuing further, Khan pointed out AEW's work with New Japan, "Just in the last two weeks, I've had Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, and Rocky Romero in AEW. I've re-united Roppongi Vice. I've had the IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley defend the title successfully on our show and I have future plans with New Japan for the US Title. So you must've really gotten a lot done in two months, Nick. In fact, I think there is room for only one Khan in the wrestling business. It's me, Tony Khan, not some con man from Connecticut,"

WWE or New Japan have yet to comment on the reports of a possible exclusive partnership, so Tony Khan's comments here are even more fiery than usual. But what do you think of it all? Let us know your thoughts on the entire situation in the comments!