AEW Video Game Title Possibly Revealed

There's not much in the way of details regarding AEW's first video game, other than several initial screenshots and the fact that Yuke's is developing the game. Recent rumors have suggested that AEW is aiming for a 2022 release and that there is a publisher in the mix, but neither has been announced yet. The newest detail comes from NoDQ, who said that according to fans in attendance of AEW Rampage's taping in Pittsburg tonight, the game is being referred to as Fight Forever and that fans were asked to provide chants for it at some point during the night. You can see the post below.

It remains to be seen if that is the title or if the game is indeed targeting a 2022 release date, which would be impressive given that we've barely seen anything from it for quite some time, which led some to assume the game would hit in 2023. The only other details we have about the game and the vision for it come from Kenny Omega, who talked about the game's development in an interview with the Wrestling Observer.

"It is coming along though, and for us, at least for me, there's a, there's a large emphasis on just the wrestling aspect of the game. We want the wrestling too, and it's tough to get that balance, but we want it to feel like, how a match would flow with, within a video game. So you know the matches will go, probably go, probably in general, go a little quicker. But, we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar and/or whoever it is that they create in the create-a-wrestler mode and when they mix it in in the ring in whatever match type that they choose, that they're having a fun time and they feel like they're in control of their person and that the moves have impact. They feel everything, and that it's fun. But at the same time, if you want to be really competitive about it, you know there is that there too."

"We'll never be to compete with the production value of WWE's game. You look at 2K22, it's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"We'll never be to compete with the production value of WWE's game. You look at 2K22, it's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is. Maybe they don't know who Chris Jericho is. But, you know, they'll be able to pick a character on the screen and go like, 'oh, this guy is fun to play as'. That's sort of the feeling that I want to, as sort of a creative designer, to bring that to video games," he added.

