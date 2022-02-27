Kenny Omega on How AEW’s Console Game Will Be Different From WWE 2K22

Kenny Omega recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer and the subject of AEW’s debut console video game came up. Updates regarding the game have been sparse lately, though “The Cleaner” did promise that AEW Games would have an update around the same time as the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 6 in Orlando. He explained, “I would expect hopefully to have something prepared for people to show very soon. I don’t want to promise at the Pay-Per-View or at the Pay-Per-View week, but we were hoping to possibly show a little more of where we’re at and a little bit more progression and reveal possibly a new character or characters.”

Regarding the game’s development, which is being handled by Yuke’s, Omega said, “It is coming along though, and for us, at least for me, there’s a, there’s a large emphasis on just the wrestling aspect of the game. We want the wrestling too, and it’s tough to get that balance, but we want it to feel like, how a match would flow with, within a video game. So you know the matches will go, probably go, probably in general, go a little quicker. But, we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar and/or whoever it is that they create in the create-a-wrestler mode and when they mix it in in the ring in whatever match type that they choose, that they’re having a fun time and they feel like they’re in control of their person and that the moves have impact. They feel everything, and that it’s fun. But at the same time, if you want to be really competitive about it, you know there is that there too.”

He also talked about how the game will compare visually to WWE 2K22, which is scheduled to launch on March 11. Omega said, “We’ll never be to compete with the production value of WWE’s game. You look at 2K22, it’s absolutely gorgeous. So I’m excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is. Maybe they don't know who Chris Jericho is. But, you know, they'll be able to pick a character on the screen and go like, 'oh, this guy is fun to play as'. That's sort of the feeling that I want to, as sort of a creative designer, to bring that to video games," he added.

