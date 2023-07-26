AEW's Brody King Reveals Which Star Would be Perfect for House of Black

AEW's House of Black continues to be one of the company's most popular factions, and as they currently hold the AEW World Trios Championships, their rule doesn't look to be ending anytime soon. The group currently includes Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, but there's always room for one more, right? That topic came up during ComicBook.com's interview with Brody King and Danhausen at San Diego Comic-Con, and when asked who from Violence Unlimited might make a good fit for House of Black, King knew the perfect addition right away.

"It's Homicide, 100%. I could only imagine...if you've never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you do it immediately," King said. "He is the best. He's also a great professional wrestler. I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo and Homicide busting out doing a Homicide promo, where he typically talks about stabbing someone with a fork. He's great."

Violence Unlimited was a faction in Ring of Honor that featured King, Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen. Homicide has appeared for AEW before during AEW's Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and during an interview with Sam Robert's Notsam Wrestling, Homicide revealed what that meant to him (H/T Wrestling Inc).

"I had a dream and that dream just shut down," Homicide said. "My dream was MSG. Then I wrestled at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open you know? That was incredible. Mind you, it was a visit I came just to visit my friends, and they told me 'you're doing something today.' And I said 'no, I'm not doing nothing!' I was so appreciative, grateful that they said you're going to do something on Rampage."

"It was the last match of the night. It was Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki, who is the legends of all legends, against one my pals, Eddie Kingston, and another one, Jon Moxley, in a street fight. It was the very last match. It didn't even hit me. What hit me is, behind the scenes, Eddie did a little speech. His mother was there and he had made it. And suddenly Frank Sinatra came on, and it was 'New York, New York.' That's when it hit me," Homicide said.

"I was like 'oh my god. Forget about my dream at MSG, this is it. This is my dream.' I just couldn't believe it. It was 20,000 people, and even though it was a TV taping, it was the best," Homicide said. "It was incredible. It was one of the biggest moments of my life. And it was funny because I wanted to do something where I came out of the audience, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, like if I got arrested for jumping out."

"And they were like 'no, we've got music for you.' I was like 'what?!' 'We've got something like a titantron with your name on it.' I was like 'are you kidding me?!' And they did it and I was like 'okay!' I'm not going to say no to the boss. It was phenomenal. I'm very grateful where I'm at right now. My dream was to become a WWE wrestler, an ECW wrestler. I wanted to walk down the ramp of the Tokyo Dome for New Japan. It didn't happen. But something happened for me," Homicide said.

