House of Black Retain AEW Trios Titles on Collision and Fan Favorite Might Have Wrestled Last Match

The AEW World Trios Championships were on the line during tonight's AEW Collision, and to make sure it went off without a hitch AEW made Andrade El Idolo leave the building so he couldn't interfere. The House of Black was set to defend its Titles from the ever-popular Acclaimed, but there is a lot more on the line than just the Titles. The House of Black has had the number of The Acclaimed recently, and things very much started that same way, as they dominated early on. The Acclaimed would get back in it, but then Brody King and Malakai Black took down Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and pinned him for the win. Afterwards, Black whispered something into Gunn's ear, and that caused him to take off his boots and set them in the ring, indicating he is retiring. No one knows why, but we just might have seen his final match.

Caster didn't even get through his rap verse before Buddy Matthews knocked him over, and the same was true of the rest of The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn were all being beaten down in different parts of the ring, with Bowens and Matthews being in the ring while King slammed Caster on the outside. Matthews had Caster in the ring and hit him with a shoulder tackle and Black followed up with a cover and pin, but Caster kicked out.

Black kept kicking Caster and then hit him with a vicious back elbow, but Caster kicked out of the cover. King tagged in and kicked Caster's arm and hand before connecting with a heavy chop. A punch and another chop followed, and then King slammed down Caster without any effort at all before hitting a senton. Matthews tagged in and threw Caster in their corner, but Caster hit everyone with elbow shots and jumped toward Bowens.

Matthews got him into a different corner but Caster connected with a strike and then threw King out of the ring. Caster was almost to his partner but King dragged Bowens off the ring apron before he could make the tag. Gunn then slammed King into the barricade and got up on the apron, calling for a tag. Matthews made it back into the ring and grabbed Casters's leg, but he kicked him away and made the tag.

Gunn punched Black and Matthews with hard strikes but then got hit with a huge clothesline from King. Black was back in the ring and clocked Gunn in the center of the ring and got the pin and the win. The House of Black retains their Trios Titles. Then Black knelt down and whispered something into Gunn's ear, as did Matthews, and they left the ring. Then Gunn sat down in the ring and started unlacing his boots, and the crowd was chanting things like you still got it.

Bowens and Caster also looked confused, and they kept trying to talk to him. He took both boots off and laid them in the center of the ring, typically a sign of retirement in wrestling, and then walked out. Bowens and Caster tried to talk to him but he pushed through and headed to the back. Bowens and Caster picked up his boots.

