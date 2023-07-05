Here's Why You Won't See This AEW Championship on AEW Dynamite For a While

AEW Collision is less than a month into being All Elite Wrestling's second weekly live show and there are still plenty of questions regarding how the roster is being divided between it and AEW Dynamite each week. While some wrestlers (CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Andrade El Idolo, Miro, The Blackpool Combat Club, The Elite) don't tend to jump back and forth between the shows on a given week, other wrestlers — particularly champions like MJF and Kris Statlander — haven't had a problem with pulling double duty. However, there's one championship fans shouldn't expect to see back on AEW Dynamite anytime soon.

Since its premiere, Collision has consistently featured current AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black — Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King and their manager Julia Hart — in various singles matches. As Black confirmed in a new interview on Bobby Fish's Undisputed podcast this week, he specifically requested to be featured only on Collision. So unless Tony Khan denies that request, it looks like the trios titles are staying on Saturday nights for the foreseeable future.

"I requested to be strictly on Collision. I don't want people to get the pick. Saturday night, I get to see House of Black. If I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you're going to go, 'it doesn't really matter. I'll tune in whenever. They'll be here.' I don't want to lose the polish," Black explained (h/t Fightful).

Why Don't AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision Have a "Hard" Brand Split?

Tony Khan explained his approach to Dynamite and Collision's rosters last month — "I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven't drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster. I think people are gonna be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We're not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies."

"The roster we have is so strong, I believe we have so many great wrestlers, it's impossible to showcase them all in three hours of television," he added. "Now, it's a much better opportunity with five hours of television. Across five hours of television, we can really utilize the roster much more frequently and utilize our great wrestlers more than they've ever been used before, so I'm very excited."

