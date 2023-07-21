AEW's Danhausen Addresses Possible HOOKHausen Reunion

Hook has been one of the brightest stars in AEW ever since he debuted, and while much of his time has been as a singles star, he's been part of two successful Tag Teams during that time as well. Unfortunately one of those came crashing down recently, as Hook has been feuding with former tag partner Jack Perry. That resulted in him losing the FTW Championship, and while their story might not be over, fans have been calling for Hook to reunite with his HOOKHausen teammate Danhausen. At San Diego Comic-Con ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi asked Danhausen if a HOOKHausen reunion could happen.

"People keep asking for it. We are undefeated, so I suppose. He did lose the Title last night, so maybe he could let Jackal Man Jack Perry or whatever his name is, keep that one and maybe we'll get the Tag Team Titles. But I don't really want to fight FTR to be honest with you. Good friends of mine but also quite good at professional wrestling. I don't want to wrestle for an hour. I think that would be tiring," Danhausen said.

Danhausen quickly became an AEW favorite once he joined the company, and fans are excited to finally see him getting more merchandise in the form of action figures in Jazwares' AEW Unrivaled and Unmatched lines. Danhausen joined the Unrivaled line in wave 13, but he also recently received a Very Nice Very Evil AEW Ringside Exclusive figure. The figure comes with three alternate portraits, a full cape, swappable hands, and more. You can find the official description below, and you can order the figure right here.

"Beware: this figurehausen carries a terrible curse. But it's the AEW line debut of Danhausen! Help Danhausen make the human monies with the Danhausen (Very Nice Very Evil) AEW Ringside Collectibles exclusive figure from Jazwares! Danhausen comes with three alternate heads all featuring his ghoulish facepaint and a variety of very evil expressions. He's wearing gray tights with a black splatter print as well as red detailing, hypnotic swirl design on the front, and red "Very Nice/Very Evil" print on the legs.

His lookhausen is complete with black laced boots, accurate tattoos, and black-and-red fabric cape with a high collar and "Very Nice, Very Evil" print and Danhausen face logo. Danhausen's accessories include alternate hands for bestowing curses. He comes displayed in unique "Very Nice, Very Evil" window box packaging featuring a fold-out panel simulating the opening of his cape!"

As for HOOKHausen, they made a delightful team, but we didn't actually get to see much of them in the ring together. While Hook moves to his next opponent and feud, perhaps we'll get to see a reunion between the two somewhere down the line. AEW's next big event is All In at Wembley, so if a reunion were to happen, setting it up ahead of All In could benefit all parties involved. We'll just have to wait and see.

