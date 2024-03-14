AEW Teases Mercedes Moné's First Title Match on Dynamite

AEW got Big Business started with the debut of Mercedes Moné, and she delivered an epic entrance and a fiery promo to cap off the opening segment of the show. Moné wasn't done though, as she would have two more appearances throughout Dynamite, which included an interaction with Riho that seemed to be setting up something else down the road. That all happened at the end of the show, which would feature Moné helping out a former opponent, though this would also tease which AEW Champion she'll be going after first. That would end up being TBS Champion Julia Hart, but it was Hart who started the altercation.

Willow Nightingale and Riho were slated to main event the show, and the two stars would deliver an exciting match with several close calls. It was ultimately Nightingale who would walk away with the win, and Nightingale would go see to her opponent and congratulate her on a great match before celebrating the win.

The lights would then go out and when they came back on it was Julia Hart and Skye Blue coming to the ring. They would attack Nightingale and get the better of her due to the numbers advantage, and that led to Blue holding Nightingale as Hart set up for an attack with the Title.

That's when Moné's music hit and The CEO headed to the ring. Blue ran out to meet her but she got decked with a punch to the face and knocked to the floor. Moné ran into the ring and then hit Hart with the Mone Maker, knocking the Champ to the mat. She then stood in front of Nightingale to protect her as Blue and Hart left the ring. After they departed, Nightingale held up Moné's hand and clapped for her as the crowd gave Moné a welcome reception, chanting CEO.

The era of Moné in AEW has begun, and it was a hell of a start to that journey at Big Business. It would seem that Moné will have a program that involves Nightingale and will also revolve around the TBS Championship. This makes a great deal of sense, as Moné and Nightingale already have history from their match over the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Moné would end up getting injured during that match, and Nightingale would hold the Title for a while, even defending it in AEW, so there's plenty to draw from story-wise.

Plus, having Hart as a villain to face off against makes sense if they are moving forward with Moné as a babyface. That could absolutely change if Moné turns at some point, but for now, it seems that the TBS Title is the one she has her eyes on first.

What did you think of Moné's AEW debut and Big Business overall?