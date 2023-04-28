All Eligible Superstars Revealed for WWE Draft Nights 1 and 2

The WWE Draft is only one day away, and Triple H is promising game-changing moves. Thankfully we don't have much longer to wait, but now WWE has added more intrigue to the event by revealing who is eligible to be drafted on Night 1 and Night 2. Night 1 will be tomorrow night on SmackDown, and night 2 will take place on the following Monday Night Raw, and night 1 will feature an impressive list of superstars. Big names on Night 1 include Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Edge, Imperium, and more. Night 1 also includes The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but The Usos won't be in the same group.

The Usos will be eligible on Night 2, alongside superstars like Asuka, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and more. The New Day will also be eligible for Night 2, and though only Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are listed, this could be where we see Big E make his return if recent rumors prove to be on the money. Both nights will also have select NXT Superstars available to be drafted, but it doesn't list who.

NXT superstars who have been rumored for call-ups include Cameron Grimes, Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade, Joe Gacy, Zoey Stark, and Tiffany Stratton. Others like Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez could also be in the mix, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, here's the full eligibility lineup for Nights 1 and 2.

Night One: Friday on SmackDown

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes

Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Lacey Evans

Matt Riddle

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/ MVP)

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)

The Miz

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

The Street Profits

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Select NXT Superstars

Night Two: This Monday on Raw

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

