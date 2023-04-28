All Eligible Superstars Revealed for WWE Draft Nights 1 and 2
The WWE Draft is only one day away, and Triple H is promising game-changing moves. Thankfully we don't have much longer to wait, but now WWE has added more intrigue to the event by revealing who is eligible to be drafted on Night 1 and Night 2. Night 1 will be tomorrow night on SmackDown, and night 2 will take place on the following Monday Night Raw, and night 1 will feature an impressive list of superstars. Big names on Night 1 include Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Edge, Imperium, and more. Night 1 also includes The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but The Usos won't be in the same group.
The Usos will be eligible on Night 2, alongside superstars like Asuka, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and more. The New Day will also be eligible for Night 2, and though only Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are listed, this could be where we see Big E make his return if recent rumors prove to be on the money. Both nights will also have select NXT Superstars available to be drafted, but it doesn't list who.
NXT superstars who have been rumored for call-ups include Cameron Grimes, Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade, Joe Gacy, Zoey Stark, and Tiffany Stratton. Others like Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez could also be in the mix, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, here's the full eligibility lineup for Nights 1 and 2.
Night One: Friday on SmackDown
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Bobby Lashley
Candice LeRae
Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
Cody Rhodes
Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)
Dexter Lumis
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
Edge
Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis w/ B-Fab)
Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Lacey Evans
Matt Riddle
Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
Mustafa Ali
Natalya
Omos (w/ MVP)
Shinsuke Nakamura
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
The Miz
The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
The Street Profits
Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)
Select NXT Superstars
Night Two: This Monday on Raw
Akira Tozawa
Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
Asuka
Austin Theory
Baron Corbin
Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Brock Lesnar
Bronson Reed
Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Charlotte Flair
Dana Brooke
Elias
Emma
Johnny Gargano
Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
LA Knight
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Nikki Cross
Piper Niven
Rhea Ripley
Rick Boogs
Riddick Moss
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
Seth Rollins
Shotzi
Tamina
Tegan Nox
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)
The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
Trish Stratus
Xia Li
Who do you think will move brands and get call-ups? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Related:
WWE Draft 2023: Are Any Superstars Not Eligible to Be Drafted?
WWE Draft SmackDown and Raw Dates Revealed
10 Moves We Hope to See at the 2023 WWE Draft