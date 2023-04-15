WWE Draft SmackDown and Raw Dates Revealed

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Triple H came out to address the crowd, and during his promo, he revealed that the next WWE Draft would be happening soon. Triple H also teased that this WWE Draft would be a game-changer, and added that every WWE Superstar would be eligible. Now we know when that Draft will happen, as during SmackDown WWE revealed that the Draft will begin before the month is out. The 2023 WWE Draft will kick off on the April 28th episode of SmackDown and then will continue on the May 1st episode of Monday Night Raw.

After the statement that all WWE Superstars are eligible, some have wondered if that includes NXT stars. Recent rumors have suggested a few call-ups will happen during the Draft, but WWE hasn't made it clear officially if NXT stars are also eligible. Hopefully, that is the case though, as there are several stars that would be perfect for Raw or SmackDown at this point.

During the initial promo on SmackDown, Triple H got a huge response from the crowd and then revealed the Draft was making a return. He also added that it would be a real game changer this time, so fans could be in for some major shakeups for both brands.

"But as great as WrestleMania was, it is now behind us, and we now look to the future. And that is why I'm out here. To talk about the future, are you ready? I said are you ready! Because I want to tell you that just in a few short weeks, it's once again time for the WWE Draft!"

"A night that changes the future for every superstar in the back, and this year the draft will be bigger than ever before, with every single superstar eligible for the draft. And I promise you this, when it is all said and done, this year's draft will truly change the game," Triple H said.

That's when Triple H introduced the brand new SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. "And speaking of changing the game, let me introduce you to somebody who is doing just that. Fresh off her win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, please welcome the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley!" Ripley then came out with Judgement Day to address the crowd. Tonight's SmackDown also featured Ripley, who joined Damian Priest in his match against Santos Escobar of the LWO.

