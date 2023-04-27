Big Superstar Return Rumored for WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is happening in just a few days, and so far WWE has mostly kept a tight lid on moves that will be made for the SmackDown and Raw rosters. That said, a new rumor from WRKD Wrestling has given fans hope that they will see a long-awaited return happen during the WWE draft and that returning Superstar is none other than Big E. Big E has been out of action since last March after suffering an injury to his neck, and he's steadily given fans updates on his progress. It wasn't really known if he would return to in-ring action, but if this rumor is true, we could be close to his anticipated return sooner than anyone probably thought.

The injury was a scary one, as it involved fractures to his vertebrae, and for a while, he had to wear a neck brace. Thankfully he's not had to wear the neck brace for a while now, and while he hasn't been wrestling or in the ring, he has been making appearances for WWE at various events. He's been in good spirits, and fans will too if he ends up showing up during the Draft.

Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. pic.twitter.com/DxLxjKqyKe — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 26, 2023

Frankly, he wouldn't even need to wrestle yet, as just returning to WWE TV would be a welcome sight. Fans haven't seen the New Day together on Raw or SmackDown since the injury, so it would certainly draw a major response if it happened this week or next.

Big E recently provided an update on the injury and his recovery is progressing on the Battleground Podcast. He said because of the nature of the injury it just takes more time to heal, and he has to meet with his doctors soon and see what the next steps are after getting a one-year scan.

"It's just a complicated fracture I broke my C1 in two places so that Jefferson fracture, is what it's called, it just takes a little bit more time to heal. So, we just did the one years scans after WrestleMania, it was a little bit later because of WrestleMania," E said (h/t F4WOnline).

"We have to sit down with the doctors at some point and kind of figure out what the next step is but from my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I've been at the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I'm just feeling great and I'm really grateful for all that. It's just, obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis," E said.

Big E also addressed the injury on Busted Open Radio, saying that the injury was healing fibrously as opposed to ossifying. That means it isn't turning completely into bone yet, and so to continue wrestling, he said he wants to make sure that the C1 is completely ossified. If that's the case we might not see him wrestle for a while yet, but hopefully, we still get to see him back on TV.

