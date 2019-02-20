‘Over The Budget’ Battle Royale Returning at AEW’s Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling released its latest episode of “The Road to Double or Nothing” on Wednesday, announcing a new match for the May 25 Double or Nothing event while also announcing two new signees.

Cody Rhodes, holding a crutch as he continues to recover from knee surgery, opened the show by announcing that the “Over The Budget” Battle Royale would be returning at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Rhodes specified that, unlike when the match took place at All In, this one was not putting the company over their initial budget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So when it came down to All In, and we had an extra hour presented to us (on WGN America) kind of in the last minute, and we already had a lot of people in town with Starrcast,” Rhodes said. “So we thought the idea that we would have this battle royale, but we’ll do a really good battle royale. But we didn’t have the money for it. So we called it the ‘Over Budget’ Battle Royale and I ended up selling the soft goods of the ring, the apron, the buckles, so that we could afford it and everyone could get a proper payday.

“And now I wouldn’t say it’s over budget anymore, but it’s still the ‘Over Budget’ Battle Royale and it’s returning for Double or Nothing,” Rhodes continued.

The original battle royale saw Flip Gordon appear under a mask as Chico El Luchador (he had been trying and failing to get booked for the show for months) and win the match by last eliminating Bully Ray. The victory earned Gordon a shot at Jay Lethal’s Ring of Honor World Championship later in the evening, which he lost.

Rhodes said that this match will also come with a prize, but he couldn’t specify what it would be.

“Battle royals are sometimes a piss break match,” Rhodes said. “The ‘Over Budget’ Battle Royale wasn’t that at all. It could hold up to any of the other matches on the show. And this year we have a really great incentive for the winner. And I can’t speak to the incentive and I’m so sorry that I can’t.

“… Winning it will put you on the board,” Rhodes added.

The video then gave promo packages to the two newest members of AEW. The first is Kip Sabian, a British wrestler who trained under the Knight Family (WWE Superstar Paige’s family). The other is Brandon Cutler, a California wrestler who grew up training with The Young Bucks and came out of retirement in 2018. Cutler has been seen on numerous episodes of Being The Elite in the past.