Asuka Fires Back at Critics of New WWE Women's Championship Design

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown revealed a new WWE Women's Championship, which was presented to Asuka to replace the Raw Women's Championship Title she won from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions. Instead of a Title swap like last time, WWE seems to be opting for new Titles that replace the need for swapping, and the new Women's Title was a lot like the one presented to Roman Reigns the previous week, just opting for white instead of black as the base color. There were definitely critics of the new design, and Asuka fired back at any would-be detractors in a priceless way.

Asuka shared a photo of herself having the new WWE Women's Championship presented to her by Adam Pearce, and then came after critics, targeting their fashion sense. The text is funny enough, but what puts it over the top is Asuka's excellent use of emojis, which just takes it to another level.

I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible 🫵🤪

If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them 💩 pic.twitter.com/VC8CxJVUgS — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 10, 2023

On Twitter Asuka wrote, "I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible 🫵🤪 If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them 💩." I mean c'mon, the poop emoji really knocked that one out of the park...right? Your answer is yes I assume, and I agree.

Asuka's new Title ceremony did get interrupted, but not by her recent rival Bianca Belair. Belair had agreed to not interfere with the segment since Pearce said there was a lot riding on it and that he would give Belair a rematch. That made it all the more shocking when none other than Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE and hit the ring to have some words with the Empress.

Pearce was shocked as anyone, and he didn't even let Flair start a promo before telling her he knew what she was doing and that she needed to get to the back of the line. Flair smiled at that and said she doesn't get in lines, and that she created the line. She then complimented Asuka before challenging her for the Title. Asuka fired back and Flair was surprised by the response, but then Asuka accepted the challenge.

Asuka then tried to hit Flair with the mist, but Flair was able to dodge it and knocked Asuka down. Flair took a minute to celebrate, and despite his protest earlier, Pearce was pretty happy with how things turned out, as he now had a huge match on his hands that he didn't have to set up in the least. Unfortunately, he had to face an angry Belair, who wanted to know what happened.

Pearce said that he would fix it and figure it out, and Belair said okay. She also said that when she gets payback it will be justified. Perhaps this is building towards a Triple Threat, or if Belair will get a match first and then Flair will. Flair's happens in a few weeks, so guess we'll see what is planned next week.

What did you think of Asuka's response and the new design for the WWE Women's Championship?