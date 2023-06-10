WWE's New Women's Championship Reveal Thrown into Chaos by Charlotte Flair Return

Earlier today WWE shook things up when they revealed that they would be revealing a new WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown for Asuka. Asuka is the current Raw Women's Champion after defeating Bianca Belair at Night of Champions, and so this move introduced a new Title that took away the need for another Title swap. Asuka was presented with her new Title by Adam Pearce, but then everything turned into chaos after Charlotte Flair's music hit, and the Queen did indeed return. Flair then challenged Asuka for the Title, which the Champ accepted, so she is one step closer to once again holding Title gold.

After Flair's music hit, Asuka and Pearce were shocked. Flair headed down to the ring and picked up a microphone, but before she could jump into a promo Pearce had some things to say. Pearce said, "Charlotte, I know what you're doing, but you kind of need to get in line." Flair took those words in stride, but the Queen waits in no line.

BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled a BRAND NEW WWE Women's Championship for @WWEAsuka and @MsCharlotteWWE has returned with her sights set on it! 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LLJtZrV3r4 — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2023

"Excuse me? I don't wait in line! I made the line," Flair said. Then Flair turned her attention to Asuka. Hi Asuka. No one respects you more than me. You know that right? No one, I know what you can do, but I want that Championship. So I'm challenging you for the Title." Asuka fired back and Flair then said "Really!".

Asuka then wasted no time, saying "I accept!" Flair said, "So Adam, when you make this match official, you can put that Title around my waist too." Pearce was shocked by how quickly everything took place, but things got even more frantic, as Asuka went for the mist on Flair. Flare dodged it though and kicked Asuka to the mat, causing her to roll out of the ring.

Flair was quite happy, and so was Pearce in a backstage segment, telling the bosses on the phone that this match just fell into their laps and expressing how big it was. That's when he was confronted by Bianca Belair, who earlier in the night had talked to Pearce about getting revenge on Asuka for the dirty trick she pulled to win the Title.

Pearce had told Belair that she would be getting a rematch and then asked her to do him a favor and just not attack Asuka during the Championship presentation ceremony. After some back and forth, Belair agreed, so you then understood why she was visibly angry after Flair just claimed a Title shot.

When Pearce saw Belair, he hung up the phone and said he will figure it all out. Belair said, "Okay. Oh, and just so you know, when I get my lick back, it will be justified." Belair then walked off, and Pearce tried to figure out how he was going to proceed. Perhaps we'll get a Triple Threat match to fix things, though that would only make Belair angry too since she was promised a rematch that would presumably be one on one. We'll have to wait and see how that all plays out.

What did you think of the new Championship and Flair's return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!