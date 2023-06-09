WWE Changing Another Championship's Design on SmackDown

It's a new era for championship titles in WWE. Shortly after Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that Monday Night Raw would have its own world champion when he introduced the WWE World Heavyweight Title. After Seth Rollins captured that prize at WWE Night of Champions, Triple H returned to WWE TV the following Friday on WWE SmackDown to gift Reigns with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, replacing his two titles with one gold-colored belt.

While those changes solved the men's singles division's championship problems, big issues still exist for the females. As of this writing, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is exclusive to Monday Night Raw and WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka calls the blue brand home. Drafting champions to opposite brands has happened in the past, and WWE's prior solution had been to have the titleholders swap belts. Now, it appears WWE will be correcting this situation by introducing new championships entirely.

As announced by WWE, tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will see WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka awarded with a new title design.

"Tonight on SmackDown, Raw Women's Champion Asuka will have a WWE Women's Championship Presentation," WWE wrote. "The WWE Universe will be waiting with bated breath to see how Asuka reacts and what the new design will look like."

Many have speculated that WWE will do away with the "Raw" and "SmackDown" labels for the championships and introduced "world," "WWE," or "universal" to the women's division. It's possible that Asuka could be crowned the Women's Universal Champion to match the fact that the men's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is on WWE SmackDown and that Ripley will exchange her WWE SmackDown Women's Title for a prize that is called the Women's World Championship.

WWE SmackDown goes down at 8 PM ET on Fox. The announced card can be seen below...