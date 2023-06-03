Triple H Reveals New Undisputed WWE Universal Title on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was also a celebration of Roman Reigns' impressive 1000-day reign as Champion, but Triple H had a surprise up his sleeve for the big event. Triple H came out ahead of the celebration and fans could see a podium set up in the ring. After Reigns came down to the ring alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, Triple H presented Reigns with a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The new Title features far more gold, completely replacing the blue behind the WWE logo on the original Universal Title. It does feature blue in the WWE logo and the side plates though, and you can find the new Title in the video below.

Triple H started things off by talking about Reigns and putting him in elite company. "On rare occasions, an athlete comes along so dominant that they change the face of their chosen sport, and when that happens they will be talked about for generations to come," Triple H said. "In boxing, it was Muhammad Ali. In basketball, it was Michael Jordan. In the WWE right now we have the privilege of witnessing that greatness live."

BREAKING: @TripleH just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023

"Believe me you will talk about this for generations, so please help me welcome a man who has passed 1000 days as Champion. Please help me welcome the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns." After Reigns came down, Triple H revealed the slick new Title.

"Roman, on behalf of the WWE and the WWE Universe, I would like to congratulate you on surpassing 1000 days as Champion, something that hasn't been accomplished in WWE in almost 40 years," Triple H said. "Truly is epic. To congratulate you and to celebrate this historic achievement, it is my honor to present you with a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship."

Reigns looked shocked and impressed, and then he gave both of his Titles to Paul Heyman. He then held up the new Title, and it appears that this new Championship blends elements of both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship while also moving towards the more traditional gold Championship aesthetic of Titles in the past.

That's a similar approach WWE took with the World Heavyweight Championship, which was unveiled on Monday Night Raw and put up for grabs in a tournament. The winners of that tournament were Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, and they would compete for it at Night of Champions. It was ultimately Rollins who defeated Styles to win the Championship, and now he will face Damian Priest in his first Title defense.

With the new Title, it appears that Reigns is set to hold both mantles for quite a bit longer, as you probably don't introduce a new design and combined Title if he's about to lose it. Let us know what you thought of the segment and the new Title in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!