WWE Crowns New Raw Women's Champion at Night of Champions

WWE's Night of Champions started the night by crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion, but that wasn't the only new Champ of the night. It was time for the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka, and it was a physical and unpredictable match-up. Asuka focused on Belair's right arm and shoulder and looked poised to win at several points, but Belair always got back up. Asuka even missed with the mist during the match, and Belair was set to retain. Then Asuka spit the mist into her own hand and at the perfect time used it to blind Belair, setting herself up for the victory. Asuka is your new Raw Women's Champion.

Asuka wanted to take control early, and after a hold, she pulled Belair down by her hair. Belair came back with a series of punches but Asuka returned the favor. Belair shoved Asuka down hard to the mat, and after evading a few moves of Asuka's, Asuka was ready for Belair's signature move and kicked her in the stomach. Belair charged forward and slammed her into the corner turnbuckle, and then did the same thing in the opposite corner. Belair knocked Asuka down with a dropkick to the face, and then Belair slammed her down again.

Belair went for a signature splash but Auska dodged it, and then Belair bounced off the ropes and knocked her off the ring apron. Asuka grabbed the braid and threw Belair into the steel steps. Asuka kept the pressure on, continuing to focus on Belair's arm. Asuka kept Belair grounded and worked the Champion's shoulder, and while she lifted Asuka up, Asuka got away and pulled Belair's hair, slamming her down.

Asuka taunted Belair by kicking her around in the ring, but Bealir caught one and threw some punches to the face. More punches followed but after getting pushed Belair hit a big move off the ropes to buy herself some time and stop Asuka's momentum. Belair hit a back blow and kicked Asuka before knocking Asuka down with shoulder tackles and a dropkick. Belair then hit a suplex and was back on her feet, charging at Asuka and knocking her into the corner.

A series of punches followed on the turnbuckle but Asuka got away and pulled the hair again, though she got hit with a backbreaker by Belair. Belair finally connected on the moonsault off the ropes, but Asuka kicked out of the cover attempt. Asuka connected with big kicks and then hit one in the midsection but Belair broke off a move from the top rope. Belair went up top as well but Asuka won out, hitting a dropkick into a cover, but Belair kicked out.

Asuka had ended Bianca Belair’s reign! She is your new RAW Womens Champion! pic.twitter.com/43FgTwJmTm — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 27, 2023

Asuka got the armbar locked in, but Belair was able to escape and lift Asuka up. Asuka fought out of it but then Belair caught her and slammed her down, though Asuka kicked out of the cover. Asuka caught Belair with the Asuka Lock but Belair escaped. Then both stars traded cover attempts and Asuka then hit a huge kick for a cover, but Belair kicked out. Asuka grabbed the braid and stepped on Belair's head, and the fight went outside. Belair stopped herself from running into the steps, and Belair then threw Asuka into the steps.

The two stars pulled each other out of the ring as the count went forward, but then both ended up in the ring. Belair then had Asuka in the corner but the referee broke it up and Asuka went for the mist but missed. Belair went off the KOD but Asuka evaded and went for the arm bar. Belair countered and slammed her down, breaking the hold. Asuka was near the outside and then spit the mist all over her hand, and when Belair got Asuka on her shoulders, Asuka put her hand on Belair's face, getting the mist in her eyes.

The referee didn't see it and Belair dropped Asuka, and that allowed Asuka to capitalize, kicking Belair in the head twice and knocking her down. Asuka pinned her and got the win as Belair put her hands over her eyes, and Asuka is your new Raw Women's Champion.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!