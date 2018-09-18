Latest Rumor on Creative Plans for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The story between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair is the best narrative in WWE right now. However, the only thing that’s clear is Lynch is SmackDown Women’s Champion. But anyone hoping for the proverbial turn may be wasting their time.

From the comfort of our couches, it’s been easy to fantasy book the story between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. With everyone loving Lynch’s new edge, we’re all ready to anoint her as the heir to Steve Austin. And given Flair is the offspring of one of the more iconic heels of all time, why complicate things and have her go against the grain of her own DNA?

Even though this has been a highly entertaining story, fans are still asking for a little character clarity. But according to John Pollack of Post Wrestling, that may not be happening. While we may want to smash beers with Becky Lynch, she’s reportedly going to stay a semi-heel in her feud with Flair. This means that Flair will remain a babyface moving forward.

The best example of this would be their post-match moment at Hell in a Cell where Flair offered a sportsman’s handshake despite being defeated. But channeling her inner 3:16, Lynch raise her title, talked a little trash and hit the ramp. Lynch’s defiance was heavily cheered.

So why the disconnect? Why not just lean into crowd reaction and let Charlotte Flair be a villain? Well, for one, Roman Reigns has taught us that crowd reaction means very little. But from this vantage, it seems WWE has a vested interest in keep Flair nice.

Perhaps they didn’t foresee that groundswell in favor of Lynch. So instead of acknowledging it, they may hope it dissipates. For Lynch and her supporters, it may be more important that she’s Champion, instead of a babyface.

While WWE may take heat for not assigning clear roles, they may think it’s better to let Flair and Lynch operate in shades of grey. So instead of the typical Good vs. Evil, we simply get a fight between two unique personalities and it’s up to us to decide who we root for.

This seems to be Stone Cold Steve Austin’s message, too. On a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Becky’s new relationship with the crowd.

“I just think let her be whatever the people want her to be. To me, for her, she doesn’t need to be a heel or a baby – she just needs to be Becky Lynch. And this is truly one of those cases where they say, Roman Reigns, no matter how the people want to take him, they can take him as a heel or baby, but he’s just going to be Roman. To me, I just think let’s take that out of the equation. Whatever they’re going to do with him, they’re going to do, with him beating Brock [Lesnar], but Becky ought to just be Becky because there’s money in Becky being Becky. Let the people decide. As long as she’s being true to herself, she’s going to fly as high and as far as they want her to,” he said.