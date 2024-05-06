Matt Hardy on Retiring With Brother Jeff Hardy: "We Want to End Our Careers Together, As a Team."

The Hardy Boyz are nearing the end of their in-ring careers. Matt and Jeff have each been competing inside the squared circle for over three decades now, wrestling alongside, against, and apart from one another in dozens of wrestling promotions. For as successful as they have been together, both Matt and Jeff have enjoyed singles stardom, each having multiple world championship reigns to their résumés. One-on-one matches is what both men find themselves competing in now. Matt exited AEW in April and is currently enjoying an extended run in longtime home TNA. Jeff remains under AEW contract and is awaiting a return to the ring after suffering a concussion in February.

Whenever the time does come for Matt and Jeff to hang it up, the brothers plan on doing it together.

"That would definitely be our goal," Matt told ComicBook. "It is very important to us to finish how we started. We started as two brothers on this journey. Our goal was to win the tag team titles of the world one time, and obviously we did that many times over. We do want to end that way. We've talked and we're both very aware of that. We want to end our careers together as a team."

Few tag teams in wrestling history have achieved even half of the hardware that the Hardys have collected over their three decades together. The brothers have won tag gold in WWE on eight occasions as well as twice in TNA and once in Ring of Honor. Matt and Jeff are also pillars of the modern ladder match, as they helped revolutionize the stipulation alongside The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian in the early 2000s.

As for where a final Hardy Boyz bout could take place, all options are on the table. Matt remains in negotiations with AEW despite exiting the company last month, and a return there could size up the brothers to take on Adam Copeland and Christian Cage one last time. Jeff could also hop to TNA after his AEW contract expires, which is reportedly sometime this summer. Matt and Jeff could also both wrap their current commitments and head back to WWE, the company that put both of them on the map.

Until then, Matt can be seen on weekly episodes of TNA iMPACT!. He is expected to challenge Moose for the TNA World Championship later this summer.