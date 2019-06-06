Becky Lynch Determined to Be in WrestleMania 36’s Main Event

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to compete in the main event of WWE’s biggest annual show. Lynch won the triple threat bout, winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at the same time.

But in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, “The Man” said she isn’t done with the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I want to headline WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey,” Lynch said. “That drives me. I’ve main-evented WrestleMania, now I know what it feels like. For me, anything less than a WrestleMania main event is going to feel like a failure. So I’ve been thinking a lot about who my next opponent will be at WrestleMania 36.”

Since winning the titles, Lynch has continued to feud with Flair while also starting up a feud with Lacey Evans on Raw. At Money in the Bank Lynch had to defend both championships, and pinned Evans to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Unfortunately Evans ran out during Lynch’s second match and hit her with a punch across the jaw to help Flair win back the title.

“I know there will be a whole class of women coming up chomping at the bit for my spot,” Lynch continued. “I showed them what was possible, so they’re all going to want it. But I’m not ready to give it up yet. I’m just starting my prime. We also have to set the table for the ones who are next. Look at the night after WrestleMania. I had to build someone who has very little experience and who the audience doesn’t know in Lacey Evans. So I have to show people why they want me to kick Lacey’s ass, and hopefully I’m doing a good enough job. But you’re always trying to get yourself and everyone else on that level, so the moments mean even more.”

Prior to WrestleMania 35, Roman Reigns had dominated the WrestleMania main event scene with four straight appearances in the final bout of the night — vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleManias 31 and 34, vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 32 and vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Lynch might not have to worry about having to share the spotlight again with Rousey. The former UFC Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE television since her loss at Mania, and stated on her YouTube channel that she doesn’t plan on returning to wrestling until she has a child with her husband Travis Browne, if at all.