Becky Lynch Talks Possibly Facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been the best of friends and the bitterest of enemies over the past few years. Lynch’s original introduction of “The Man” persona came when she snapped on Flair, the two battled over championships across multiple pay-per-view matches and they were both involved in the history-making WrestleMania 35 main event. And once the dust settled on the Royal Rumble event on Sunday night, the possibility of the two meeting at WrestleMania again felt very real. Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka, the only woman who had her number since “The Man” rose to prominence, while Flair won her first Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Lynch was asked about the possibility of meeting Flair at WrestleMania 36 after the show, and she didn’t seem worried about it at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve beaten that woman all across the world for nearly two years straight. If she wants to challenge me, I’ll happily beat her again. If the world wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch round 387, they still know the outcome,” Lynch said.

According to CageMatch, Flair and Lynch have faced each other in 17 singles matches since the start of their WWE careers (that number jumps to 43 if you count multi-woman and tag matches). The record between the two is fairly even, though Lynch has a 4-2 lead over “The Queen” ever since she adopted her new persona. Following her dual-championship win at WrestleMania Lynch defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Flair at Money in the Bank and lost thanks to interference from Lacey Evans. In the back half of 2019 the two started teaming up to take on the Kabuki Warriors, which culminated in them losing a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

You awaken every dragon, every wolf, every monster that sleeps inside you and you remind them what hell looks like when it wears the skin of a gentle human. #RoyalRumble 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/WoRmf2iesP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 27, 2020

Flair’s other option for WrestleMania would be to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She actually has a pretty sizable score to settle with the champ given she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to the former “Hugger” twice in 2019, but that will likely turn into a heel vs. heel matchup WWE tends to avoid.

A third option, though it’s a long shot, would be for Flair to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. However it’s unclear what role, if any, NXT will actually play in WrestleMania this year beyond its own TakeOver event.