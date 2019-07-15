Video: Becky Lynch Gets a Nasty Bruise After Chair Spot at Extreme Rules

Becky Lynch managed to walk out of Extreme Rules as the Raw Women’s Champion, but she did not leave the Wells Fargo Center completely unscathed.

During the show’s main event Extreme Rules mixed tag team bout involving herself, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, Lynch took an errant chair shot to the forehead when one slipped out of Evans’ hands as “The Man” whacked her in the midsection.

Loved how she no sold it like it was a @NiaJaxWWE punch. Becky is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/nDtzr0XpE9 — Quinn Knoxville (@KnoxKnoxquinn) July 15, 2019

By the end of the match the bruise from the spot had turned into a large bump on her forehead.

Look at that bump on Becky’s head pic.twitter.com/2hRXyNpwS0 — Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 15, 2019

Late in the match Corbin nailed Lynch with his End of Days finisher. This sent Rollins, Lynch’s real-life boyfriend, into a furious rage as he devastated Corbin with a kendo stick, a steel chair and three Curb Stomps. He then pinned Corbin to retain both championships, but was quickly attacked by Brock Lesnar. “The Beast” then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, nailed Rollins with an F-5 and pinned the champ to become a three-time WWE Universal Champion.

The majority of the build to Sunday’s “Winner Take All” tag match was centered around the relationship between Lynch and Rollins. The now-former world champion recently spoke about WWE bringing his personal life into a storyline in a recent interview on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast.

“When you’re first approached about the idea you’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t know how this is going to work, is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that before, I don’t think she has either as far as I know,” Rollins said. “If you look at the couples have been portrayed in the past, sometimes it’s a bit sketchy especially on the woman’s end. So I know some of her concerns about that, and mine as well.

“We had discussions, but once we sat down and brainstormed about it — because at the end of the day they’re not going to go for it with the idea if it’s not something we’re comfortable with — once we sat down and brainstormed and talked about how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, I think that we decided it would actually be a pretty fun thing to do and a cool thing to do.”