Why Has Becky Lynch Been Off WWE TV Since WrestleMania 38?

Becky Lynch has not appeared on WWE programming since she dropped the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair back at WrestleMania 38. She’s wrestled twice since then via a pair of triple threat matches at live shows against Belair and Rhea Ripley. Prior to that second match in Syracuse this past weekend, Lynch cut a promo explaining why she’s been missing from Raw. “The Man” won the Raw Women’s Championship back at WrestleMania 35 and was never pinned to lose the title in the three years that followed up until her match with “The EST.”

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on Raw without the championship,” Lynch said. “I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night Raw without my championship. I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night Raw as your new Women’s Champion.”

Belair will defend her title against Sonya Deville on next week’s Raw in her hometown of Knoxville. Given that WrestleMania Backlash is a few weeks away, it’s a smart bet to expect Lynch to attack her after the bout and set up a rematch at the May 8 pay-per-view in Rhode Island.

“Well, here’s the thing right. Last night, I go out there to the ring by myself like I always do, always by myself and then here she comes with a fri**en army. An army. Of course that’s gonna throw me off my game. There was an army with her. I don’t even know how many people were there. 100 people? I’m by myself, of course it threw me off my game,” Lynch said on the Impaulsive podcast days after WrestleMania. “I didn’t have an army, which is why I lost. I didn’t know — maybe someone was going to come and hit me with a trombone in the back of the head. I don’t know. If I had an army that’s what I would do.”

“I already beat her in 26 seconds. It shouldn’t have lasted so long but that was only because it got in my head. But I dominated her. The next time I’ll get her. But the thing is, when I lose I really win, because I come back stronger. Yeah, that’s what happens. Yeah, this is a good thing. …It’s happened before. It happened at SummerSlam in 2018 and then I became The Man and became the biggest thing in the entire industry. It happened at Royal Rumble 2019. I lost my match early on in the night and then I came back and won the Royal Rumble,” she continued. “This is good guys. I’m gonna come back stronger than ever.”