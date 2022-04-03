Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch to Win the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair finally got her revenge on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, defeating “Big Time Becks” for the Raw Women’s Championship in an excellent match. The final moments came when a desperate Lynch attempted to hoist “The EST” for a top rope Manhandle Slam, only for Belair to backflip out of it and nail the KOD for the win.

The history between Lynch and Belair goes all the way back to SummerSlam 2021, when Lynch made her surprise return from hiatus and challenged “The EST” to an impromptu title match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch then turned heel, nailed Belair with a cheap shot and pinned Belair to win the title in less than 30 seconds. Lynch would then cement her heel status over the following months, repeatedly cheating to retain her title and eventually forcing Belair out of the title picture (the two both moved to Raw thanks to the WWE Draft).

Belair finally got another shot at Lynch at Elimination Chamber in February, defeating five other women to become No. 1 contender. She then thwarted Lynch’s attempt at cutting off her signature braid and gave Lynch a new haircut in the process.

Prior to WrestleMania, Lynch also addressed Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey getting placed higher on the card. It was originally listed as the show’s main event, though the KO Show segment with Steve Austin will reportedly close Saturday’s show.

“Makes no difference,” Lynch told Ariel Helwani. “They can go on later. Again I don’t think they’re the main event. But look, my match is gonna steal the show. My match is gonna be better. My story has been better. Everything that I’ve done has been better. That’s not even a question. Nobody, not one single person, unless you’re an idiot, can say that their stuff has been better than mine. And so yeah that doesn’t bother me. Wherever they go, even if they do go last, I don’t care, my stuff is better. My stuff is the real main event.”

“If we’re the main event, sure,” she later added when asked if she felt her match with Belair deserved that spot. “I think in terms of story-wise, the only two women to have ever won a main event of WrestleMania main-eventing WrestleMania, going on last, I think that would be the perfect story. Two losers main-eventing WrestleMania, two main-event losers, main-eventing WrestleMania, sure. But then I think one, you feel like it’s a token gesture that they’re going on last because of Ronda’s name. I don’t think anybody thinks that their story is better and that they deserve it.”