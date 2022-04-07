Becky Lynch Explains Why She Lost at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch was on the losing end of Saturday night’s Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, finally taking a pinfall loss with the title on the line for the first time since when she originally won the gold at WrestleMania 35. “Big Time Becks” grew increasingly desperate as the match wore on, but “The EST” managed to flip out of a top-rope Manhandle Slam and nail her KOD finisher for the win. Lynch then appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and blamed Belair’s entrance for the loss. Belair was brought to the ring by Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, which Lynch described as “an army.”

“Well, here’s the thing right. Last night, I go out there to the ring by myself like I always do, always by myself and then here she comes with a fri**en army. An army. Of course that’s gonna throw me off my game. There was an army with her. I don’t even know how many people were there. 100 people? I’m by myself, of course it threw me off my game,” Lynch said (h/t GiveMeSport). “I didn’t have an army, which is why I lost. I didn’t know — maybe someone was going to come and hit me with a trombone in the back of the head. I don’t know. If I had an army that’s what I would do.”

She also promised to win the title back, saying, “I already beat her in 26 seconds. It shouldn’t have lasted so long but that was only because it got in my head. But I dominated her. The next time I’ll get her. But the thing is, when I lose I really win, because I come back stronger. Yeah, that’s what happens. Yeah, this is a good thing.

“It’s happened before. It happened at SummerSlam in 2018 and then I became The Man and became the biggest thing in the entire industry. It happened at Royal Rumble 2019. I lost my match early on in the night and then I came back and won the Royal Rumble,” she continued. “This is good guys. I’m gonna come back stronger than ever.”

Lynch was nowhere to be seen on this week’s Raw, while Belair took a victory lap on the Red Brand while showing off the black eye she earned during the title match. Do you think Lynch will be champion again soon? Let us know down in the comments!