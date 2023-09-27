Becky Lynch Reacts to Jade Cargill Joining WWE

Jade Cargill officially joined WWE this week on a multi-year contract. The hype surrounding the former AEW TBS Champion joining the company has already been massive, driving in millions of views and comments on social media between the announcement, her appearance at the WWE Performance Center, the official press release, comments from current WWE stars and officials and her handful of interviews. Becky Lynch, reigning NXT Women’s Champion and one of the many stars fans want to see wrestle Cargill, was asked about her arrival in a new interview with The New York Post this week.

“I watch all the products. I think it’s great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She’s a star. It’s more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their asses,” Lynch said.

Fresh off becoming a Grand Slam Champion, Lynch will defend her NXT title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy this weekend. If she retains, she’ll defend the title against Tegan Nox on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

NXT No Mercy 2023 Card

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton (Extreme Rules Match)

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton (Extreme Rules Match) NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams

Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family vs. OTM vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Los Lotharios

The Family vs. OTM vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Los Lotharios NXT Heritage Cup: Noam Dar vs. Butch (British Rounds Rules)

Noam Dar vs. Butch (British Rounds Rules) Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Jade Cargill Explains Why She Left AEW

Cargill spoke with ESPN on Tuesday and was asked why she chose to leave AEW for WWE. She cited WWE’s leadership, particularly now that they’re under the Endeavor corporate umbrella as part of TKO Group.

“The leadership. Paul (Levesque), Bruce, Dan, and Nick (Khan) mean you can’t get any better than that, and I’m the first signing under the umbrella,” Cargill said (h/t WresltingNews.co). “I mean, there’s so many different things. Where else can you go to get the best quality training? Nowhere else. The PC here is one on one. There’s nothing else like it. The machine is behind you. The platform. Just the overall history. The legacy. Creating household names means I can go on and on. I mean, why not? The question is, why not?”