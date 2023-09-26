WWE Fans Pitch Jade Cargill's First Opponent

WWE officially announced on Tuesday that former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. With the company reportedly planning for Cargill to join the main roster, it's likely that she'll make an immediate impact upon her debut. But who will her first opponent be? Will she immediately go after one of the reigning champions like Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky or Becky Lynch? Will WWE set up a dream match between her and Bianca Belair right out of the gate? Will she even bother with the NXT roster? Check out some of the ideas fans came up with in the list below!

