Jade Cargill has signed with WWE. The longest-reigning champion in All Elite Wrestling history officially arrived at the WWE Performance Center today following WWE's confirmation that Cargill had inked a multi-year deal with the company. WWE has rolled out the red carpet for Cargill, touting her signing in a press release and pushing her all over its social media channels. Fans have pointed out that WWE has not hyped up a signing this much since Cody Rhodes in 2022 or AJ Styles in 2016. Not only that, Cargill's signing marks a unique opportunity for WWE, as her last televised match for AEW came just earlier this month. Talent jumping to different major promotions usually come months apart, but Cargill's arrival could happen within a matter of weeks.

Tony Khan Responds to Jade Cargill's WWE Signing

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking on the AEW WrestleDream media call, AEW President Tony Khan praised former AEW star Jade Cargill.

"I only have positive things to say about Jade. It's been great having her in AEW. She's always welcome here. I think she's had a great run with us and has a great career, I'm sure, in front of her. We're wishing her the best in the future."

Cargill competed for AEW from 2020 until 2023. She held the company's longest undefeated streak and has gone down as the longest-reigning champion in AEW history across any championship, as her AEW TBS Title reign eclipsed all runs of the AEW World, Tag, TNT, Trios, Women's, and International Titles.

AEW WrestleDream goes down on Sunday, October 1st on pay-per-view.

Jade Cargill's Former AEW Tag Partner on Her Exit

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking to ComicBook.com in promotion of Netflix's Wrestlers, Jade Cargill's former AEW tag partner Leila Grey commented on her exit from the company.

"Jade, why did you leave me? No, I absolutely do wish her the best," Grey said. "We did have a chance to chat [on Wednesday. September 20th]. She contacted me, congratulating me for the show. She said she watched it in support of me and that was just very, very sweet.

"I told her that I wish her the absolute best and I know she's going to kill it and to go be a freaking superstar," Grey continued. "Which she already is, but [will now] go be a megastar because I believe she can do anything. We're going to see Jade Cargill in movies and stuff one day."

Grey can be seen in Wrestlers, a seven-episode docuseries about Ohio Valley Wrestling, streaming now on Netflix.