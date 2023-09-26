Triple H Welcomes Former AEW Champion to WWE

Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE. The longest-reigning champion in AEW history had been on sabbatical from her former employer since May after suffering her first singles defeat against Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing. Cargill would make her long-awaited return to AEW TV earlier this month on an episode of AEW Collision, setting her sights on Statlander and setting up an AEW TBS Championship rematch between the two for the following week's AEW Rampage. Cargill lost clean, the first time she had been decisively defeated in her wrestling career, and embraced Statlander after the bell. This signaled to most that Cargill was on her way out of the company, which was heavily reported in the coming days.

On Tuesday, WWE announced its signing of Cargill to a multi-year contract. It's currently unknown as to which brand she will compete for, but it was noted that she is set to report to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday.

Triple H Welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE

The Game has welcomed WWE's newest acquisition.

Following the official announcement of her signing, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared praise for Jade Cargill.

"A dominant athlete who's here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest WWE superstar, Jade Cargill, to the WWE Universe," Triple H wrote.

When Will Jade Cargill Make Her WWE Debut?

Based on the timing of this announcement, it's possible that Cargill could pop up on WWE TV as soon as tonight's broadcast of WWE NXT. Considering WWE has put a big emphasis on boosting its developmental show's ratings in recent weeks, dropping this news on the same day of the next episode of WWE NXT could be a way of building buzz for it.

That said, many believe Cargill will be fast-tracked to the main roster. She has worked on network television for almost three years now, wrestling on TNT, TBS and pay-per-view on multiple occasions.

Beyond that, there is an immediate storyline for Cargill should she get that instant call-up. When Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw, it was noted that WWE SmackDown would receive something in return. Considering Rhodes and Cargill's history together in AEW, and the fact that Rhodes helped train Cargill, there is reason to believe Cargill will end up being that mystery trade return for Jey Uso.