Jade Cargill Officially Joins WWE on a Multi-Year Contract

Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE on a multi-year contract, as confirmed by ESPN on Tuesday. Cargill recently returned to AEW television after a months-long hiatus and following her TBS Championship match with Kris Statlander on the Sept. 13 taping of AEW Rampage, reports made their way online that she was leaving the promotion and likely headed to WWE. News of her visiting the WWE Performance Center popped up the following week and, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, WWE is already working on creative plans for her on the main roster.

The 31-year-old bodybuilder competed in 64 matches with AEW, beginning with a mixed tag team match in March 2021 that involved Cody Rhodes and Shaquille O'Neal. She still holds the record for the longest championship reign in AEW history at 508 days with her TBS title reign.

Jade Cargill on Working for AEW's Tony Khan

The reports of Cargill's AEW departure came one week after she spoke incredibly highly of Tony Khan in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk. Khan then said in an interview with Superstar Crossover that Cargill would always be welcome in AEW.

"I am, always (in contact with him). He's a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he'd probably hit me back up in three minutes," Cargill said. "This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he's busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He's so passionate, he loves our company."

"There's no other place I'd want to be. He doesn't look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being," Cargill continued. "He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don't think you can beat that. You can't beat this in a very interesting sport."

