Becky Lynch Recruits a WWE Hall of Famer for a Title Match

Becky Lynch and Lita have joined forces to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on next week's Monday Night Raw. Lita arrived to help Lynch beat Bayley in a recent Steel Cage match and the pair were back together on this week's Raw to confront Damage CTRL during their "Ding Dong! Hello!" segment. Bayley tried to point out that Lynch and Lita had done nothing to earn a shot at the titles, but was quickly goaded into accepting the match on Kai & Sky's behalf.

It's still unclear what this all means for the tag titles at WrestleMania 39 in April. Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross continued to tease forming a team later in the episode while Ronda Rousey recently returned to TV to team with Shayna Baszler and is also targeting those tag titles. In theory, this could be how fans get to see Lynch vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 39 in some fashion after the match was rumored for nearly a year.

Becky & Lita v IYO & Dakota for the Tag-Titles is set for next weeks #WWERAW! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LWpQZrigXX — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 21, 2023

This story is developing...