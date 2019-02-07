WWE’s Rumored Plans for Becky Lynch and Stephanie McMahon Rivalry

To the children of the Attitude Era, Becky Lynch‘s rise to the top of WWE has looked eerily similar to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s. But she’s missing one major element: a rivalry with a McMahon.

However, that could be next for The Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is mulling over the idea Lynch going one-on-one with Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam. The Observer noted that this match is far from a guarantee, but seen as a potential direction for the company.

While SummerSlam may feel miles away, WWE has already begun to feed Lynch and McMahon’s rivalry. On Raw this week, McMahon informed Lynch that she’ll need medical clearance to compete. But Lynch has no interest in visiting a doctor and after McMahon suspended The Man for her insubordination, Lynch attacked. As Lynch reigned down her fury upon McMahon, WWE’s CBO targeted Lynch’s bum knee, a fact that Michael Cole & Co. underlined on Raw.

Lynch’s anti-authority movement continued on SmackDown where she materialized from the crowd and “illegally” entered WWE’s ring. This time it was her a Triple H who went nose-to-nose and that confrontation ended with Lynch slapping The Game.

For Steve Austin fans, this Lynch’s character is an undeniable allusion to the Texas Rattlesnake. While there were plenty of great moments in the Attitude Era, the theater of Vince McMahon vs. Stone Cold was the story that WWE used to defeat WCW, en route to launching Austin into unprecedented heights.

That formula, Superstar vs. Authority Figure has been used plenty of times since, with Daniel Bryan’s Yes Movement being the shiniest example. However, with Lynch, this will be WWE first attempt at hitching their top storyline to a female. Even though The Observer qualified their story by saying it’s not a guarantee, Lynch and McMahon are destined for battle. It may not happen at summerSlam, but this is the story we’ll be getting for 2019.

For now, it looks like Lynch will be disqualified for WrestleMania 35. Charlotte Flair will replace her the highly coveted WrestleMania match, only for Lynch to find a way to re-enter the fray and make that match a triple threat. From there, expect Lynch to win at WM35, like Austin at WM14, and the next night on Raw her feud with McMahon should take a considerable leap forward.

That may seem like reckless speculation, but thanks to 1998, we already have the answers to the test. Regardless, WWE is behind Lynch and looks to be positioning her to be the company’s top star.