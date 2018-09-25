Becky Lynch Reveals Mistake From First Run as SmackDown Women’s Champion

Being a WWE Champion comes with a big batch of responsibility. However, during Becky Lynch first crack at holding the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she may have tried to do too much instead of just focusing on being a great titleholder.

In an interview with Lillian Garcia on Chasing Glory, Lynch revealed that she may have been a little too generous as Champion. Instead of looking dominant, Lynch says she was focused on elevating her challengers, something that may have contributed to her short run as champ

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I tried to make people stars. Everyone that I had worked with I tried to make them all look like a million bucks, but at some point, you start to go, okay, how many people are doing that for me? It’s not their job and it shouldn’t be their job,” Lynch said. “They should be caring about themselves. It started to become like, okay, you have to do this. Not that it is a selfish thing, but you have to start caring about yourself and start to elevate yourself and you will start to bring others with you because everyone else has to start stepping up once you do.”

Even though she was popular, Lynch didn’t feel comfortable as the face of SmackDown.

“The crowd wanted me to be the champion at the time. They rocked it after they announced my name. I really don’t know what came first the chicken or the egg? Maybe there was a sense of me being overly nice in general. Am I stepping on anyone’s toes? Is anyone offended? I think that was the way that I used to be. I used to always be such a people pleaser and I don’t know as hard as I worked I think I always was worried and wondered whether or not I was worthy enough to hold the title. But now, I think, hell yeah I am!”

However now in the early chapters of a second turn with the SmackDown Championship, Lynch has a better mindset.

“I feel a lot more comfortable in the role this time around. Before, maybe there was a sense of apology to it? Like, oh, sorry I am the champion guys. Maybe there was a sense of that. I don’t know why; I never had one before, not at least in WWE. I worked very hard for it. It is an internal game more than anything, and it was pretty much an inside job,” she said.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]