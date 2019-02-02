Becky Lynch Scheduled For WWE RAW This Monday Night

One week after a show-stopping segment on RAW with Ronda Rousey, SmackDown’s Becky Lynch is scheduled to return to the show this Monday night.

WWE revealed that Stephanie McMahon has invited Lynch back to RAW this week. The official release is below.

2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner and SmackDown LIVE Superstar Becky Lynch, who will challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, has been invited to Raw by Stephanie McMahon. This past Monday night, The Man made her decision to challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet, sparking a heated exchange with The Rowdy One. Despite suffering an apparent knee injury from Charlotte Flair the following night on the blue brand, Lynch remains confident in her ability to unseat Rousey on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What might Stephanie have in store for The Irish Lass Kicker?

Rousey and Lynch are presently scheduled to main event WrestleMania 35 in April, and if last Monday night is any indication, there’s no other storyline on the roster that could rival the interest in the future match between these two.

There have also been rumors that Charlotte Flair could be added to the match at WrestleMania to make it a triple threat. We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to be or not. Flair and Lynch continued their rivalry last week on SmackDown and it looks like they could be headed toward a match at Elimination Chamber in two weeks time (or Fastlane after that). Whether or not Flair is eventually inserted into the Rousey/Lynch feud remains to be seen.

Other segments announced for this Monday’s RAW include an appearance from Kurt Angle where he is reported to be making a major announcement concerning his future, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox (Qualifier for Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match), a non-title match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) and Finn Balor, and Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg) taking on Elias.