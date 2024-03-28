Becky Lynch Believes WWE "Should Have Told" Top Superstars About CM Punk's Return

CM Punk's WWE return did not go over well with all parties. The Second City Saint ended his ten-year hiatus from the company this past November, showing up as WWE Survivor Series 2023 went off the air. Punk's appearance shocked everyone in the arena, including the talent that were in the ring at the time. Later reports revealed that some superstars competing in the night's headlining War Games Match were in fact told that Punk would be closing the show, but that revelation was made mere minutes before the bout commenced.

Becky Lynch on CM Punk's WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

Becky Lynch felt the turbulence backstage when CM Punk returned.

Speaking to The MMA Hour, Lynch shared her perspective of that now-immortalized moment at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

"I was in Gorilla. There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring," Lynch recalled. "Then the producers on the headset are going, 'Seth is freaking out.' I'm like, 'Oh no, this going to be a rough night.'"

While WWE cameras were not on him, fan footage caught WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins throwing an expletive-filled fit at ringside, throwing middle fingers in Punk's direction.

"The deal happened late and then he had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected," Lynch continued. "We think of ourselves. Nobody is going, 'I want to disrespect you.' We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, 'Let me disrespect this person.' Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, 'How do I disrespect my top stars?'"

Both Lynch and Rollins compete at WWE WrestleMania 40 when it goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card