Watch: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on CM Punk's WWE Survivor Series Return

Not everyone is over the moon about CM Punk's WWE return. After Living Colour's remastered "Cult of Personality" echoed throughout the Allstate Arena this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was caught on fan cameras having what can only be described as an enraged outburst. As Punk celebrated with fans at the top of the ramp, Rollins remained ringside, flipping off Punk as he threatened to "knock him the f--k out." Rollins had to be restrained by commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves. While there are debates about whether Rollins's frustrations at WWE Survivor Series are fabricated or legitimate, his distaste for Punk is something that has been well-documented for years.

Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on CM Punk's WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

He is yet to make an official on-camera comment, but Seth Rollins has now publicly addressed CM Punk's WWE comeback.

Speaking after a WWE live event this past Sunday, Rollins addressed loud "CM Punk" chants by noting that he is "not going to waste any more breath" on the Second City Saint.

"You already know how I feel about that. I said as much last night. I'm not going to waste any more breath on somebody that has been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try and tear this place down," Rollins said. "Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath on talking about the people who have been here all along. That's everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town. That's every single one of you who are here tonight. I could end this on a sour note like that, but I don't want to."

How Did Seth Rollins and CM Punk's Bad Blood Begin?

Before Saturday, Rollins and Punk had not shared a locker room since January 2014. In fact, Punk's last WWE feud was against Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) as he fought an uphill battle against The Shield at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2013. Rollins himself has gone on record to praise Punk for helping him get established in his early days at WWE.

Things turned sour during the years that Punk was away. When Punk made his half-return to wrestling as an analyst for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1, Rollins campaigned on social media for a match against him. At the time, Punk was not keen on actually stepping foot in the ring again and dismissed the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, calling him a "fool." Rollins would then make the annual comment on Punk here and there in interviews, slowly escalating his hatred for the self-proclaimed best in the world.

"Phil [Brooks, CM Punk], stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever," Rollins said this past January. "I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there [in AEW], we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of CM Punk's WWE Monday Night Raw appearance tonight at 8 PM ET.