Interesting Note Regarding CM Punk's Potential WWE Return

CM Punk remains the talk of the wrestling world. The self-proclaimed best in the world was fired by AEW this past September following an incident that transpired at AEW ALL IN: London and has remained absent from professional wrestling ever since. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from tying Punk to every promotion under the sun, with rumblings of a WWE return specifically gaining traction over the past couple of months. Punk previously spent eight years in WWE, a run that ended with him infamously walking out of the company in January 2014. That bad blood seemingly simmered earlier this year when Punk stopped by Monday Night Raw and had conversations with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and The Miz.

With the Straight Edge Superstar now a free agent and WWE Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago in just a couple of weeks, speculation has run wild that Punk could end his decade-long absence from WWE at that event.

WWE Updates CM Punk's Profile

As noticed by various users on social media, CM Punk's profile on WWE.com was recently updated. Punk has had a profile on WWE's website since he was an active member of the roster, it had just been moved to the "alumni" section upon his exit in 2014.

There is no word on what specifically was changed within Punk's profile. One user noted that some binary code was temporarily added to the end of his biography, which translated to "September 3rd." That was the date Punk was fired by AEW.

they added some binary code in cm punk's profile?? pic.twitter.com/AAUo0qwQSE — Vtechnical (@Vtechnical4) November 8, 2023

CM Punk's Response to WWE Survivor Series Rumors

While recent reports have indicated that WWE does not plan on bringing CM Punk back right now, Punk himself has played coy when asked about WWE Survivor Series.

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out," Punk said after a lengthy pause. "I think tickets are hard to get."

Punk then noted that he has spent his recent months at home taking care of his dog.

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather," Punk said. "I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such. Everything has kind of stopped. I'm fortunate to take time off from everything. I've canceled things I have coming up. Traveling is hard. It's tough to leave him here with my wife April [AJ Lee]. If there are two of us here taking care of him, it's easier."

